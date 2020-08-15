DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,641 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT opened at $86.00 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.