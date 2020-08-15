Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 158,673 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $369,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.