Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 225.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign in the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Docusign by 16.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Docusign from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Docusign from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $1,470,798.37. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 180,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,145,939.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,539,233.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,820 shares of company stock worth $35,818,325. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $199.71 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $229.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

