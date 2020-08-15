DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $61,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after buying an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $38,516,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 505,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 990,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 374,316 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $92.65 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

