DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $366,630.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,791.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $458,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

