Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 385 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 281,172 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 442.0% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 174,308 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,578,000 after buying an additional 83,516 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $19,249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on RPM International from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.