DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.13 Million Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 144.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,654 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vereit were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after buying an additional 1,574,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vereit by 14.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vereit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Vereit by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.05. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

