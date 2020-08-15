Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,466 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Hasbro by 96.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Hasbro by 131.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hasbro by 9.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $123.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

