Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 43.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.