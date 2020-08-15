Arizona State Retirement System Sells 95,270 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95,270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 297.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.