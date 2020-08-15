Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 48,713 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in NetApp by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 80,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Cfra dropped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.