Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,818 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

