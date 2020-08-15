Arizona State Retirement System Buys 14,905 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 14.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.