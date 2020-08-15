Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,752,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,715,000 after buying an additional 15,469,364 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,903,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 378.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,950,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after buying an additional 6,287,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after buying an additional 5,675,371 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $32,613.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,972,153 shares of company stock worth $767,959,867. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

