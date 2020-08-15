152,227 Shares in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 152,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. AXA purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $199,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $361,242,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $4,771,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $3,158,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $449,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

NYSE BKR opened at $17.23 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

