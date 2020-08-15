24,098 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $3,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,204,058 shares of company stock worth $946,716,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Shares of CRWD opened at $101.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.97. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

