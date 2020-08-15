Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 110.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 343.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Nordson stock opened at $206.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $208.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,968,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

