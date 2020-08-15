Arizona State Retirement System Sells 26,689 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,689 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $1,156,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 354.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IFF opened at $123.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

