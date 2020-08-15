Arizona State Retirement System Sells 59,029 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,029 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936,752 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16,496.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after buying an additional 5,629,398 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 1,299,242 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Sells 95,270 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in NetApp Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co.
Arizona State Retirement System Buys 14,905 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
Ingersoll-Rand PLC Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System
