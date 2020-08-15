Arizona State Retirement System Sells 59,029 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,029 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936,752 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16,496.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after buying an additional 5,629,398 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 1,299,242 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

