Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 297 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $386,670. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.12.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

