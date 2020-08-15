Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $268,221.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,242.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,712 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

