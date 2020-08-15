Arizona State Retirement System Buys 356 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.8% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

BAH stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $1,606,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

