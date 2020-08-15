Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 34.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Trimble news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $441,564.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,650 shares of company stock worth $2,314,272 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

