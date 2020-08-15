Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

NYSE ELS opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.47. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

