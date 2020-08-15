Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,512 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 619% compared to the average daily volume of 906 put options.

Shares of PRPL opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 10,789,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $113,288,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,707,777 shares of company stock valued at $135,381,659 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

