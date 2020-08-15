Cerecor Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cerecor in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

CERC opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.83. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.19.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Cola bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,746 shares in the company, valued at $439,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $68,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,944,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,001 over the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,772,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,372,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 1,169,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

