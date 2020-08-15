AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

In related news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $138,518.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

