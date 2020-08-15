Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:WEE)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($1.15). The company had revenue of C$107.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.10 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WEE. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

