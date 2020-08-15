Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Issued By National Bank Financial

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.44.

TSE:DOO opened at C$63.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.86. BRP has a twelve month low of C$18.56 and a twelve month high of C$75.37.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

