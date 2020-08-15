Analysts Issue Forecasts for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

TSE:ATA opened at C$20.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.77. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$14.27 and a 52 week high of C$23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$382.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.13 million.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 76,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$1,499,379.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$934,350.01. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,666 shares of company stock worth $3,131,222.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.