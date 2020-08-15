Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Motorcar Parts of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MPAA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of MPAA opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

