Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Myovant Sciences Ltd Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Myovant Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.31.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

MYOV stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $81,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 84,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,807.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 34.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

