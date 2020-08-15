American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Shares of AEO opened at $11.68 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $19,886,000. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $9,923,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 995,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.