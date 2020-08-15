Easterly Government Properties Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,471 shares of company stock worth $1,402,696 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.