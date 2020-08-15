William Blair Weighs in on LiveRamp Holdings’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LiveRamp in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). William Blair also issued estimates for LiveRamp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

In related news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $32,609.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,530.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Jenson sold 17,940 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $950,102.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,950.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,265 shares of company stock worth $2,022,586 in the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LiveRamp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in LiveRamp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in LiveRamp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

