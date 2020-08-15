Oppenheimer Weighs in on Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXGT. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Axovant Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 2,532,477 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $2,493,000. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Atul Pande purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pavan Cheruvu purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,470.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

