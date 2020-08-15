Capital Southwest Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capital Southwest in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 32.88%.

CSWC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $279.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 6.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 163,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

