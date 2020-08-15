Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPAR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of IPAR opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 100.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.