Canopy Growth Corp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Canopy Growth in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the marijuana producer will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGC. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

Shares of CGC opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Canopy Growth by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,718 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,463 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.