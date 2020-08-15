William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K12 in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for K12’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LRN. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

In other news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $180,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in K12 by 137.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in K12 by 1,638.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in K12 during the first quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in K12 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in K12 by 417.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

