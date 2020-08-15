Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SLDB. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $13.58.

In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $45,390 over the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

