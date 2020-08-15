Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.72. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in CDK Global by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.