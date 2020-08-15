Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.46. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $568,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,704,407 shares in the company, valued at $75,522,274.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $137,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 537,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,947 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 523,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Precept Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 36.5% in the second quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 164,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 43,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 91,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $870.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

