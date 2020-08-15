Analysts Set Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Target Price at $159.25

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 36,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $9,062,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,062,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $1,364,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $27,905,586. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 124.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 28.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $274.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.20. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

