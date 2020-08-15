Brokerages Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Target Price at €58.42

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €58.42 ($68.73).

VNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($55.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Vonovia stock opened at €58.32 ($68.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €55.34 and a 200 day moving average of €50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12-month high of €56.38 ($66.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Purple Innovation
Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Purple Innovation
Cerecor Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Cerecor Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for BRP Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for BRP Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Analysts Issue Forecasts for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report