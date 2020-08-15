Brokerages Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Target Price at €58.42

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €58.42 ($68.73).

VNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($55.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Vonovia stock opened at €58.32 ($68.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €55.34 and a 200 day moving average of €50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12-month high of €56.38 ($66.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

