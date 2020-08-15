zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives €124.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €124.75 ($146.76).

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get zooplus alerts:

ETR:ZO1 opened at €145.60 ($171.29) on Wednesday. zooplus has a 1 year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 1 year high of €162.80 ($191.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €149.42 and a 200-day moving average of €120.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.46.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.