NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Receives $1.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.55 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NCS Multistage stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 705,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.50% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 34.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

