Brokerages Set ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price at C$48.81

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB raised ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) alerts:

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$40.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.29. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$54.97.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.80 per share, with a total value of C$118,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,055,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,945,484.80. Insiders acquired 9,660 shares of company stock worth $366,638 over the last three months.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.