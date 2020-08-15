Analysts Set Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Price Target at $16.17

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several brokerages have commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,641,000 after buying an additional 1,974,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $25,680,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,499,000 after buying an additional 1,092,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth about $5,498,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 369,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 177,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

