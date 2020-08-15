Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 101.94% and a negative net margin of 134.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sientra by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sientra by 1.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,763 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 116.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 705,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sientra by 966.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 6.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 809,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Sientra stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

